LONDON Oct 17 Ten people working at Centrica's
gas terminal in Barrow-in-Furness, Cumbria were taken to
hospital on Wednesday as a precaution after reporting breathing
difficulties due to fumes, a company spokesman said.
Production at the Rampside facility, which has a capacity of
48 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, or around 10 percent of
peak UK gas demand, was not impacted, a spokesman said.
He said there had not been a gas leak at the facility in
northwest England but would not elaborate on what the fumes
were.
"A full investigation will take place to identify the cause
of the incident and appropriate authorities have been informed,"
he said.