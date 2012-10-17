LONDON Oct 17 Ten people working at Centrica's natural gas terminal in Barrow-in-Furness reported breathing difficulties due to fumes and were taken to hospital on Wednesday as a precaution, a company spokesman said.

Production at the Rampside facility, which has a capacity of 48 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, or around 10 percent of peak UK gas demand, was not impacted, a spokesman said.

He said there had not been a gas leak at the facility in Cumbria, northwest England, and the fumes were most likely to be from the exhaust stack.

"A full investigation will take place to identify the cause of the incident and appropriate authorities have been informed," he said.

Those taken to hospital were all complaining of sore throats, nausea and coughing, according to an incident statement on the National Health Service (NHS) website.