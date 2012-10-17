LONDON Oct 17 Ten people working at Centrica's
natural gas terminal in Barrow-in-Furness reported
breathing difficulties due to fumes and were taken to hospital
on Wednesday as a precaution, a company spokesman said.
Production at the Rampside facility, which has a capacity of
48 million cubic metres (mcm) per day, or around 10 percent of
peak UK gas demand, was not impacted, a spokesman said.
He said there had not been a gas leak at the facility in
Cumbria, northwest England, and the fumes were most likely to be
from the exhaust stack.
"A full investigation will take place to identify the cause
of the incident and appropriate authorities have been informed,"
he said.
Those taken to hospital were all complaining of sore
throats, nausea and coughing, according to an incident statement
on the National Health Service (NHS) website.