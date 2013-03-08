* UK spot gas prices can't compete with Asia
* Most new supplies closer to Asia or decades from
operations
* North American supplies probably best option, but limited
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, March 8 Britain faces difficulties
finding new natural gas supply sources to meet its rising import
needs as global price variations and new gas discoveries favour
sending the gas to Asia instead of Europe.
Britain has become increasingly dependent on pipeline
imports from Norway as well as shipments of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) from Qatar as its own North Sea gas supplies dwindle
rapidly.
But with Norway at its production limit and Qatar preferring
to send its cargoes to Asia, where customers pay almost twice as
much for gas as European buyers, Britain is becoming vulnerable
to supply squeezes, as seen earlier in March.
"A supply vulnerability underlying this price spike has been
in development since 2011 as LNG imports have declined as a
result of new supply contracts from Qatar to Asia which have
begun delivery this year," Deutsche Bank said in a
report on Friday.
"The supply challenge is made more difficult by a 17 percent
decline in UK production in the past twelve months," it added.
To address this problem the British government and the
country's leading energy firms are seeking ways to forge new
partnerships with gas export nations, but analysts see few
viable options as most new gas discoveries are either earmarked
for higher-paying Asian customers or are far from becoming
operational.
"UK imports of LNG have been pulled away by spot demand in
Asia and South America and new contractual obligations to Asia,"
Deutsche Bank said.
LACK OF NEW SUPPLIERS
Although in the long-term there seems to be no shortage of
gas as unconventional resources, such as shale gas, are being
explored around the globe, the outlook for the rest of this
decade is tight.
Britain's natural gas imports from outside the North Sea
will surpass domestic production by 2015, Reuters research
shows.
Most new gas reserves that are expected to come to the
market before the end of the decade, such as in Australia and
potentially East Africa, are situated in regions that will make
it easier to ship the gas to Asia than to Britain.
New gas sources within Europe, such as the Arctic or eastern
Mediterranean, are decades away from large-scale production.
The only major new supply option in the next years may be
North America, where the shale boom is unlocking vast reserves.
So far 16 LNG export projects have been proposed to U.S.
regulators, although only Cheniere's Sabine Pass
terminal has been approved for U.S. LNG exports.
Britain's Centrica is already in talks to get gas
from Cheniere, which has a licence to export from 2015, but
analysts say that Britain will only get leftovers as Asian
buyers have already signed up most capacity.
"The main potential markets for U.S. LNG exports are Asian
countries, where natural gas prices are far higher than in the
U.S," French investment bank Natixis said, but added
that European markets would also be targeted.
Again, the reason for the preference to sell to Asia is
price.
Cheniere will sell its gas at a 15 percent premium to U.S.
Henry Hub spot gas prices, along with a fixed capacity charge of
$2.25-$3.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), excluding
liquefaction and shipping fees.
At current price levels of $3.5 per mmBtu for U.S. gas, that
would allow Cheniere's gas to be sold into Britain slightly
below typical prices of around $10 per mmBtu for UK spot gas.
Should American prices rise to $5 or more, analysts say that
it could not be sold to Europe at competitive levels, leaving
only the higher priced Asian market where gas can fetch up to
$20 per mmBtu.
With such limited new import options, some are resting their
hopes on developing Britain's domestic shale gas resources.
But here, too, most analysts and even politicians are keen
to dampen expectations.
Shale exploration company Cuadrilla Resources has put its UK
shale gas reserve estimate at a massive 200 trillion cubic feet,
but the British Geological Survey (BGS) estimates onshore shale
reserves at a mere 5.3 trillion cubic feet, enough to meet
Britain's gas consumption for one and a half years.
British energy secretary Ed Davey has said that despite his
government's support for developing a British shale gas
industry, it would take many years before substantial
exploration in the UK would take place, and that the new
supplies would not be sufficient to bring an era of cheap gas.