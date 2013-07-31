* Current UK storage could cover usual winter depletion
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, July 31 Britain's gas supplies in the
2013/2014 winter season will probably be sufficient to avoid
running short, which it nearly did last winter, but wholesale
prices are already higher than a year ago and likely to keep
rising.
Last winter, cold weather extended well into April, and
demand was high for an unusually long period of time, almost
depleting gas storage sites. Britain had to import liquefied
natural gas (LNG) at Asian levels of 150 pence per therm to
avert disruptions.
National Grid said this month it expected gas demand
in the 2013/2014 winter to remain under 450 million cubic metres
per day (mcm) and that usage would not exceed 250 mcm in case of
a warm winter.
Utilities are still behind schedule this summer in refilling
storage facilities, but Reuters data show that still there
should be enough gas available to meet the coming winter demand,
assuming a normal weather pattern unlike last year's.
"Despite being behind schedule in refilling our storage
sites, we think we'll be fine this winter, especially as we have
another two months of low summer demand ahead of us to restore
before the new gas year and winter heating season starts," a gas
storage analyst with a British utility said.
The decline of domestic gas output from the North Sea has
forced Britain to depend more on imports of spot gas. Its total
storage capacity of around 5,000 million cubic metres is enough
to meet less than two weeks of peak winter demand.
Stored gas currently amounts to around 3,400 mcm, some 15
percent below the level at this time last year.
The average annual depletion rate between summer and winter
of Britain's gas storage sites since 2009, however, has been
around 3,400 mcm, so there should already be enough in storage
to avoid a squeeze.
Rough, Britain's biggest gas storage facility, is currently
two thirds full, while at this time last year it was filled to
over 90 percent. If it continues to inject at its current rate
of 20 mcm per day, however, Rough will reach its full capacity
of 3,500 mcm by October, in time for the winter season.
HIGHER PRICES
Most analysts expect Britain's wholesale gas prices to rise
during the winter.
Spot prices now are already around 20 percent higher than in
July 2012 at over 65 pence per therm, a level that is more
common during winter months, due to production problems at
Norway's Troll gas field, which has reduced Norwegian gas
supplies.
"Given Troll's reduction, someone else will have to cover
supplies in case of a cold spell, but in order to attract LNG
Britain's prices need to reach closer to Asian levels, so UK gas
prices may find a new high this winter," Mai Phan, a gas analyst
at Point Carbon, said.
Asian spot LNG prices are currently around $15.75 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu) - equivalent to almost 160
pence per therm - compared with around $9.50 per mmBtu in
Britain.
"Because the system looks tight, what we will see is
generally higher UK price levels this winter, but prices will
only briefly rise to Asian levels in order to attract the odd
LNG cargo should there be short-term supply shortfalls," one gas
trader said.
(editing by Jane Baird)