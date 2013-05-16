* 4.5 million UK households in fuel poverty in 2011

* Fuel poverty still twice as high as 10 years ago

LONDON May 16 The number of British households struggling to pay their energy bills dropped in 2011 to its lowest level since the beginning of the financial crisis in 2008, according to the latest government figures published on Thursday.

British households that were struggling to pay energy bills fell to 4.5 million in 2011 from 4.75 million in 2010, the Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said in its Annual Report on Fuel Poverty Statistics.

"Rising incomes and reduced energy consumption combined to offset the impact of the price increases seen in 2011," the report said.

Despite this drop, the fuel poverty figure was around twice as high as the level 10 years ago.

A household is said to be in fuel poverty if it needs to spend more than 10 percent of its income on fuel to maintain a temperature of 21 degrees Celsius for the main living area, and 18 degrees for other occupied rooms, DECC says.

Fuel poverty figures are calculated across two years, measuring energy prices, income and changes in the housing stock. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jane Baird)