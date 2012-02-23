* Drop in demand eresult of mild weather
* LNG imports equal pipeline supplies
* Primary energy consumption down 7 percent
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Feb 23 Warm weather and reduced
utility consumption meant that UK gas demand in 2011 was at its
lowest level since 1995, the Department of Energy and Climate
Change (DECC) said on Thursday.
"UK gas demand was at its lowest level since 1995, due to a
combination of milder weather and reduced use by generators,"
DECC said in its provisional 2011 UK Energy Statistics data
report.
DECC also said that gas imports exceeded domestic production
for the first time in 2011 due to a large increase in liquefied
natural gas (LNG) imports.
"Net import dependency increased to 48 percent. In 2011
there were large increases in imports of LNG with imports from
Qatar at similar levels to those for pipeline gas from Norway,"
DECC said.
DECC also said that primary energy consumption was down by 7
percent in last year, and that the difference was due to 2011
being the second warmest year on record.
Weather adjusted, DECC said that the decline was in line
with the downward trend of the last five years.
Britain's overall primary energy production fell by 14
percent in 2011, to 136.3 million tonnes of oil equivalent.
DECC said this was a result of sharp falls in output from
the UK Continental Shelf due to maintenance activity and
slowdowns.
"On an annual basis, petroleum was down by 17 percent, with
gas production down by 20 percent," DECC said.
Despite this drop in 2011, British oil and gas tax revenues
could rise by billions of pounds this year as high oil prices
boost earnings and tempt operators into opening new fields after
a decade of sharp declines, industry data and Reuters research
showed.
In the electricity generation sector, DECC said that nuclear
output was up 11 percent, due to increased availability
following a number of outages in 2010.
Wind output from major power producers was up by 59 percent
on additional capacity and higher wind speeds, and hydro power
generation rose by 70 percent following strong rainfall in
Northern Scotland.
In the overall electricity generation mix, gas accounted for
41 percent of electricity supplied in 2011 (down from 48 percent
in 2010), with coal accounting for 32 percent and nuclear 20
percent, according to DECC.
"Wind's share of generation by major power producers has
grown from 2.4 percent to 4.0 percent in 2011.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Keiron Henderson)