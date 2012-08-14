LONDON Aug 14 Britain's nuclear regulator said
it may resolve all its issues regarding plans for a new nuclear
power plant at Hinkley Point C by the end of the year.
The Office of Nuclear Regulation said on Tuesday that two
Generic Design Assessment (GDA) issues had been closed. The
regulator had raised them earlier this year with French energy
companies EDF and Areva with regards to the
design of a third-generation nuclear reactor at Hinkley Point
Somerset, England.
The issues included concerns about monitoring of irradiation
damage to material and evidence that concrete used at the
reactor provided adequate shielding to ensure that workers and
the public would be protected from radiation.
The regulator said work was ongoing with EDF, Areva and
Centrica's joint venture company, NNB Generation
Company, on improvements that would increase confidence it would
be able to safely operate the new plant.
"If EDF and AREVA sustain these improvements for the
significant number of submissions that are still to be
delivered, and if they remain responsive to any questions that
we raise, then we believe that the programmes that are set out
in the revised resolution plans can be achieved," the Office of
Nuclear Regulation said.
"In that case, and if we are satisfied by the safety,
security and environmental arguments that they put forward, we
might be able to close all of the remaining GDA Issues by the
end of the year," it added.
Areva and EDF welcomed the report.
"We are pleased that the efforts have resulted in major
progress towards securing GDA acceptance within the next few
months," Areva UK's Chairman Alain-Pierre Raynaud said in a
separate statement.
"We, and our partners Centrica, aim to take our final
investment decision at the end of this year. It is vital that
momentum is maintained in the legislative process and that we
maintain the momentum in the licensing process," said Humphrey
Cadoux-Hudson, EDF Energy's managing director of nuclear new
build.