LONDON Dec 12 EDF Energy will sell its
819 megawatt (MW) Sutton Bridge gas power station in England to
a group of investors led by Australian bank Macquarie,
EDF Energy said on Wednesday.
The divestment of the power station, built in 1999, is one
of the commitments made by EDF Energy to the European Commission
at the time it bought British Energy in 2008, the statement
said.
"EDF Energy confirms that it has reached agreement for the
sale of Sutton Bridge Power Station, an 819 MW Combined Cycle
Gas Turbine (CCGT) power plant located in South East
Lincolnshire, UK, to a Macquarie-led consortium of investors,"
the company said in a statement.
EDF Energy is owned by French state-controlled utility EDF,
the world's biggest nuclear power plant operator.
A spokesman said that the acquisition price was
confidential.
Macquarie is already an active player in Britain's wholesale
power and gas markets.
Analysts say that natural gas, although currently less
profitable for power generation than coal, will be an attractive
investment in Britain as the government is keen to reduce power
production from coal to meet its emissions reduction targets.
Natural gas emits less carbon emissions, blamed for climate
change, than power generated from coal.