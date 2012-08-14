LONDON Aug 14 Britain's RWE npower
will start commercial operations of its 2,000 megawatt (MW)
gas-fired power station at Pembroke in September, the utility
said on Tuesday.
Npower had already announced that the 1 billion pound ($1.6
billion) combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power station would
become operational during the third quarter of 2012 but had not
cited a specific month.
"With the full commercial operation of our new 1 billion
pounds power station in Pembrokeshire next month ... RWE npower
now has the largest and most efficient fleet of flexible
gas-fired power stations in the country," Volker Beckers, group
CEO RWE npower said at the presentation of its second-quarter
results.
RWE npower said its total UK investments had amounted to
3.42 billion pounds during the past three years.