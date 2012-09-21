* UK gas imports could rise above $11 bln by 2015
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, Sept 21 Britain must begin shale gas
exploration to ease its growing dependency on imports, the
Institute of Directors (IoD) said on Friday.
Without the development of new domestic gas resources,
Britain's import costs for natural gas could rise from $8.5
billion today to more than $11 billion by 2015 as North Sea
supplies dwindle and Norway struggles to fill the gap, Reuters
research showed this week.
Britain was a net exporter of gas until 2004, but a steady
decline in output over the past few years has made it more
reliant on imports, mostly from Norway and, increasingly, Qatar.
The only way to offset the effects of this increasing
dependency on imports is to begin shale gas exploration in
Britain, the IoD said in a report.
"Shale gas development can counter falling North Sea
production, halting the increase in gas imports," the business
lobby group said. "It can also help to reduce price rises for
consumers."
In the United States, a shale gas boom has resulted in a
sharp rise in natural gas production, leading to a collapse in
domestic prices and the possibility of the U.S. exporting
liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2015.
The British Geological Survey estimates Britain's onshore
shale reserves at 5.3 trillion cubic feet (150 billion cubic
metres), which would be enough to meet Britain's gas consumption
for one and a half years, though UK shale gas exploration
companies such as Cuadrilla Resources have put their figures as
high as 200 trillion cubic feet.
However, the IoD said that the development of a shale gas
industry in Britain would not be on a scale comparable with
North America and that Britain would still face several energy
problems.
"Shale gas development does not magically solve all the UK's
energy issues," the report said. "North Sea production will
still fall, the renewables programme will still increase energy
prices for industry, and coal and nuclear will still decline in
capacity.
"A mix of power sources is vital, and domestic shale gas is
unlikely to account for a majority of the UK's electricity
generation, or even of its gas usage. But it could and should
play an important role."
The Institution of Mechanical Engineers also published a
paper this week, saying UK shale gas reserves would not end the
country's reliance on costly and unpredictable gas imports.
ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS
Shale gas production, known as fracking, is a controversial
technology requiring the use of large amounts of water and
chemicals. Environmental groups and large sections of the public
oppose using the technology in western Europe, where population
density is much higher than in North America.
Bulgaria and France have both banned shale gas exploration.
In Britain the technology has yet to receive full government
approval.
Environmental group WWF questioned the report's assumptions
and said shale gas could increase global warming.
"The fact that estimates currently vary by trillions of
cubic feet highlights why we really shouldn't be gambling on
shale gas," said Jenny Banks, energy policy officer at WWF-UK.
The IoD report said that the environmental issues associated
with shale gas exploration "are not to be taken lightly", but
that "good practice can significantly reduce many of these
environmental risks".
"Carried out properly and under strict regulation, hydraulic
fracturing is safe," the report said.
In the long term, and to avoid the public debate that
fracking causes onshore, some geologists say that fracking could
move offshore to tap what are believed to be vast reserves in
the North Sea.
This, however, would be extremely costly and would require
an oil price of far more than $200 a barrel to make it
profitable. Analysts say that it would be a back-up option
against an oil price spike rather than a viable option of gas
supply in the mid-term future.
(Additional reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by William
Hardy)