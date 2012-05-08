LONDON May 8 The chairman of the environment
agency for England and Wales voiced support for shale gas
extraction - which critics say can pollute ground water and
cause earth tremors - and he backed government plans to expand
nuclear power generation.
Shale gas is extracted using a technology called hydraulic
fracturing or fracking, which involves pumping large amounts of
water and chemicals underground.
The chairman, Lord Smith of Finsbury, said on Tuesday
fracking could be done safely and that the technology could
improve Britain's energy security and end the need to import gas
from abroad.
The Environment Agency is largely government funded and is
the main environmental regulator for England and Wales,
including areas important for the shale gas and nuclear power
sector, such as air and land pollution and waste regulation.
"Domestically available (shale) gas supply would be
beneficial for our energy needs and our energy security and it
could be affordable," Smith said on BBC Radio 4.
"However, we would want to monitor and regulate that process
very rigorously," he added.
The technology has been blamed for causing slight
earthquakes and been banned in several countries, but it has
also transformed the U.S. energy sector and caused domestic
energy prices there to plummet in recent years.
Smith said that fracking should only be developed if carbon
capture and storage (CCS) methods were also available to make
gas more environmentally friendly.
The UK plans to develop CCS technology to bury carbon
dioxide emissions from its coal and gas power plants
underground, but the technology is not commercially proven yet.
"If we end up going for a dash for gas in a few years time,
which I suspect we may do, we have to have carbon capture and
storage for gas fired power stations to capture the carbon
rather than just releasing it," Smith said.
Smith also said that Britain needed nuclear power to combat
climate change, although he doubted that the technology would
play as great a role as the government wants it to.
"Building nuclear power stations is a long and difficult
process and that means that 40 percent (of the power generation
mix) is probably going to be difficult, but I would say that
nuclear has to be part of the overall landscape," he said.
"Twenty years ago I would have said 'over my dead body' for
nuclear power, now climate change has made a realist of many of
us and I have to say it has to be part of the mix."
The agency is a statutory consultee on local government
planning matters and failure to comply with its regulations can
lead to criminal prosecution.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Anthony Barker)