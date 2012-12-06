Dec 6 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest-interest owner of the Syncrude Project, said that Syncrude's oil sands operations produced an average of 283,300 barrels per day (bpd) in November, down 11.6 percent from 320,500 bpd in October.

The Syncrude Project is a joint venture among Canadian Oil Sands, Imperial Oil Ltd, Mocal Energy, Murphy Oil Corp , Nexen Inc, Sinopec and Suncor Energy Inc , as the project owners, and Syncrude as the project operator.