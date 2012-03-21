* CenterPoint Energy asks FERC to trade gas at La. hub

* Perryville interconnects with 21 gas systems

* U.S. benchmark trading hub also based in Louisiana

NEW YORK, March 21 CenterPoint Energy Inc on Wednesday said its gas transmission unit filed with federal regulators to establish a trading point for natural gas at the Perryville Hub in northern Louisiana.

The Perryville Hub connects with new and growing supplies of natural gas from Barnett shale in Texas, Haynesville shale in North Louisiana, Woodford shale in Southeastern Oklahoma and Fayetteville shale in Northeast Arkansas.

In its application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the company also sought to list the trading point on the Intercontinental Exchange, the company said in a statement.

The trading hub would have access to receive or deliver natural gas from 21 interconnects with interstate natural gas pipelines in the Perryville Hub.

In 2013, the Perryville Hub will also directly connect with 7 billion cubic feet of gas from the Perryville Gas Storage project, further increasing liquidity and creating additional opportunities for CenterPoint's CEGT and Mississippi River Transmission pipeline customers.

Natural gas traders have been speculating for years about the opportunity to create a new benchmark trading hub for U.S. natural gas futures, one less vulnerable to Gulf Coast hurricanes and storm surges.

Since 1989, Henry Hub, which is located in southern Louisiana and interconnects with nine interstate and four intrastate pipelines, has been the pricing point for natural gas futures contracts traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

But trading volume at Henry Hub has been declining in recent years due to a drop in Gulf Coast gas production, while rising output from several huge shale plays in the region has led to more pipelines interconnects at Perryville.

Henry Hub was affected by flooding and storm surge from hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005, shutting for about two weeks, then again briefly in 2008 from other storms.

NYMEX was forced to declare force majeure on deliveries of certain gas contracts when Henry Hub was shut.

While Henry Hub was not affected by storms in recent years, the "hurricane premium" remains a cause of concern with the benchmark's current location.

Sabine Hub Services Co, a unit of Chevron, runs the Henry Hub.

In 2011, the Henry Hub was the site of a land dispute in which Sabine sued in U.S. district court in Louisiana to condemn the land near the site and expropriate it from the family that had owned it for generations, arguing it was acting in the national interest.