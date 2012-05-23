* 3rd West-East gas pipe to be built in 2-3 yrs
* Studying Caribbean refinery investment opportunity
(Adds comments from chairman, vice chairman)
By Wan Xu and Don Durfee
BEIJING, May 23 PetroChina will boost
its natural gas purchases from Central Asia by as much as half
this year even as it is unable to fully pass on import costs to
consumers due to state price controls, the country's largest
energy company said.
The Hong Kong-listed unit of state-owned China National
Petroleum Corp is tasked to import natural gas via pipeline from
Central Asia to help the government achieve its goal of doubling
the share of the less polluting fuel in the country's overall
energy mix by 2020.
PetroChina, Asia's biggest company by market value, will
raise imports to as much as 25 billion cubic metres (bcm) this
year from 15.9 bcm in 2011, Chairman Jiang Jiemin said at an
annual company gathering in Beijing on Wednesday.
Imports will reach the full capacity of China's cross-border
pipeline of 30 bcm next year, he said.
The Chinese government controls prices of natural gas, oil
and electricity to tame inflation, and selling Central Asian gas
below cost has eroded PetroChina's earnings.
"Natural gas posted heavy losses in the first quarter
compared with last year. The reason is clear -- the increased
natural gas imports from Central Asia," said Jiang.
Like the situation in oil refining, the outlook for the
natural gas segment will largely remain unchanged in the second
quarter, he said.
Construction of a third cross-country gas pipeline may begin
this year and the project may be completed in two to three
years, Jiang told a media briefing in Beijing.
PetroChina, in its efforts to extract gas from
unconventional sources, will prioritise development of gas
trapped in hard rock and between layers of coal over gas locked
in shale formations, Vice Chairman Zhou Jiping told reporters.
PetroChina has developed its own technology to extract
so-called tight gas and coal-bed methane, while the key
technology to develop shale gas is still in the United States,
Zhou said.
Also, China's geology is different from America's, so
technological innovation is needed to spur China's shale gas
development, Zhou added.
PetroChina is also studying refinery projects in the
Caribbean and opportunities in South America and North America,
Jiang said, without elaborating.
Sources told Reuters that PetroChina was in talks to buy
Valero Energy's 235,000 barrel-per-day refinery in
Aruba, an island in the southern Caribbean Sea.
(Editing by Ryan Woo)