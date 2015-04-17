By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D., April 17 Calpers, the largest
American public pension fund, and nearly 60 other institutional
investors will ask the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
on Friday to require oil and natural gas companies to publish
detailed analysis of the risks posed by climate change to their
business models.
The letter, also signed several U.S. state treasurers, asks
SEC Chair Mary Jo White to require oil producers to publish
"meaningful, substantive carbon asset risk disclosures," much in
the way they already disclose information on factors outside
their control, such as commodity and currency price swings.
Some oil companies provide general information already about
how much they could lose if climate change worsens and
regulation or cultural shifts reduce consumption. This letter
seeks concrete details about how they reached those conclusions.
Calpers and other investors will tell the SEC more specifics
are needed to better gauge whether to invest in the sector,
according to a draft letter seen by Reuters.
"I would be surprised if companies like Exxon Mobil
and Chevron are not doing some kind of internal analysis
already of what the impact on their reserves would be if we
change our fossil fuel use," said Shanna Cleveland of nonprofit
Ceres that worked with investors to craft the letter.
"It's that kind of information, the really technical,
down-in-the-weeds information, that investors are trying to get
to."
The letter was timed to coincide with the Monday start of
IHS CERAWeek in Houston, the world's largest energy conference
where major oil executives, politicians and regulators will
appear.
With crude prices down more than half since
last summer, pressure is on the sector to justify costly oil and
natural gas projects. Getting access to specific climate change
data, the investors hope, may show that the sector has a cost
advantage to invest more in solar and wind projects.
The request comes the day after Calpers sponsored a
successful shareholder resolution at BP's annual meeting
that requires the oil company to begin stress-testing its
operations against climate change risks.
Exxon, the world's largest publicly traded oil company, said
last year climate change poses little risk to its reserves, but
agreed to start providing some information about how it arrived
at this conclusion.
"Fossil fuel companies can't acknowledge climate change and
their role in it, but then act as if it won't affect them and
their investors," said Thomas DiNapoli, New York's comptroller.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)