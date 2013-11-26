NEW YORK Nov 26 CME Group on Tuesday
said it had changed the contract expiration price of 10 New York
Mercantile Exchange energy products and related instruments
settled between May and October due to a technical glitch.
"We observed that because of a technical issue, some of the
previously reported settlement prices were calculated
incorrectly. We have thoroughly updated and tested our
settlement programs to validate pricing," a CME spokesman said
in an email.
The spokesman said the notice was posted on the company's
website, where a link showed the settlement prices for some
Henry Hub natural gas futures, N.Y. Harbor ULSD futures, RBOB
gasoline futures and Light Sweet crude oil futures for the
months May, June, September and October had been adjusted.
For more information see the link here:
In early November, CME revised the Oct. 29 settlement price
for the November natural gas futures contract expiration.