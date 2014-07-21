* Rising output, sluggish demand have created excess of coal
* Oversupply to last well into 2015 - analysts
* More loss-making coal mines could start cutting output
By Nina Chestney and Henning Gloystein
LONDON, July 21 The global market for seaborne
thermal coal will be oversupplied by around 10 million tonnes
this year, keeping prices below profitable levels for most coal
producers well into 2015 or longer and forcing more mines to
close.
Coal prices have halved over the past three years as a
result of rising output from exporters including Australia,
Indonesia, South Africa, Colombia and the United States and
sluggish demand from both industrialised and emerging markets.
Thermal coal, or hard coal, is used primarily to generate
power. It is traded globally and shipped by sea.
Many analysts have said oversupply is affecting coal
markets, but pinning down the numbers can be difficult due to
different ways of calculating demand, production rates and the
quality of available data.
Traders and analysts estimate the oversupply in a range of 7
to 12 million tonnes, which is out of a volume of trade in hard
coal that will reach almost 1 billion tonnes this year.
A number of traders say they expect oversupply to be 7 to 10
million tonnes in 2014, while French bank Societe Generale says
the overhang could be as high as 12 million tonnes.
"I don't think anyone knows, but it (oversupply) has got to
be more than 7 million tonnes," Ian Foy, head of energy
management at British utility Drax, told Reuters.
OVERSUPPLY TO CONTINUE
"Each analyst has a different way of counting, and there are
many gradations of coal quality, so forcing everything into one
table has its limitations," said Paolo Coghe, an energy analyst
at Societe Generale.
While exact numbers are hard to come by, analysts agree that
surplus coal will remain a problem in 2015 and 2016.
Societe Generale sees oversupply falling to around 7 million
tonnes in 2015 and 5 million in 2016 as Chinese and Indian
demand strengthens and soaks up more supply.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch says the surplus will continue
to plague the market until producers curb output further,
probably in 2016.
Global demand growth has been slowing. The International
Energy Agency has reduced its forecast for average coal demand
growth to 2018 to 2.3 percent a year from 2.6 percent.
In Europe and North America, coal consumption is falling as
natural gas and renewables eat into coal's share of power
generation and as energy efficiency reduces the overall need to
burn coal.
In Asia, demand growth is slowing. In China, slowing
economic growth is adding to political pressures on businesses
to use more natural gas than coal - the dirtiest fuel for
electricity generation - due to choking pollution in the biggest
cities.
Overall Asian demand, however, could pick up slightly next
year and start eating into oversupply. Also at some point,
supply will fall as loss-making coal mines shut.
Some coal producers are already unprofitable at current
pricing levels and are having to cut production rates. The vital
question is how cheaply others can offer their supplies before
deciding to pull back.
"We have to expect at some point the low (coal) price will
take out capacity. We are getting close to where Colombian
prices are, which is the cheapest option at the moment," Drax's
Foy said.
Most analysts say Colombia can export coal profitably at
prices of around $65 a tonne.
This compares with European physical coal prices for August
delivery of around $74 a tonne, and South African and Australian
prices of $70 a tonne or lower.
Despite the oversupply, analysts say there are some factors
that could still raise coal prices slightly this year.
In the Atlantic basin, Colombia, which is one of Europe's
biggest suppliers, plans to produce over 90 million tonnes of
coal this year.
But road and rail blockades caused disruptions to shipments
in the first few months of the year. This month, dust slowed
production, and an ongoing mechanics strike could also hurt
output.
In Asian markets, Indian utilities are likely to need much
more imported coal than anticipated as Coal India, the
world's largest coal miner, fails to meet demand.
As a result, India's coal demand is expected to rise 6
percent to 787 million tonnes this financial year, which could
lift its imports to nearly 200 million tonnes.
(editing by Jane Baird)