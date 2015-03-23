By Anna Driver
| HOUSTON, March 23
HOUSTON, March 23 Would be wildcatters and
investors hoping to strike it rich in oil can now turn to
crowdsourcing, a way to raise money more synonymous with
aspiring filmmakers than roustabouts in West Texas.
Equity crowdfunding, or raising capital directly from a
large group of investors, is widely used for projects from
technology to fashion. Now, at least two small Texas firms are
testing the concept in the oil and gas industry.
Potential prospectors, hoping to tap into smaller projects
that big banks would normally pass over, are taking advantage of
recent federal legislation that allows crowdfunding by
for-profit companies.
EnergyFunders, a tiny 6-person firm in Houston, has signed
up 800 investors since its unofficial launch in July, around the
time crude prices started a 50 percent slide over the next six
months.
"This allows small oil and gas operators to get funds when
large institutional investors are turning away from the
industry," said Philip Racusin, chief executive officer of
EnergyFunders.
Its system, like that of another Texas-based startup,
CrudeFunders, is web based.
"Capital has been raised and invested directly into oil and
gas projects for over 100 years, we're just taking it into the
21st Century," Racusin said.
It is too soon to know if the alternative financing vehicle
will take off for oil wells as parts of the Jumpstart Our
Business Startups (JOBS) Act of April 2012 are still being put
into effect.
But traditional energy lenders and finance experts said
crowdfunding would probably amount to little more than a niche
product.
BUYER BEWARE
Christopher Ross, a former BP Plc executive and today
finance professor at the University of Houston's C.T. Bauer
College of Business, cautioned that directly investing in oil
and gas can be tricky for investors unfamiliar with geology,
drilling technology, and the arcane world of mineral leases and
royalties.
"I don't want to pour cold water on what might be a valid
new source of funding, but from the investor's point of view I
would say a very strong caveat emptor (buyer beware)," he said.
For its part, EnergyFunders posts reams of data about
projects, including lease information and seismic data, for
investors on its web site and targets patches with older wells
that could benefit from work to boost output or in some cases
new wells.
In exchange for investments that range from a few thousand
dollars to $50,000, investors receive equity in a project.
EnergyFunders takes 10 percent share of a project's profits.
In early January, when the price of crude hovered around $50
per barrel, EnergyFunders raised more than $200,000 in just six
days, enough to fully fund a 16-well oil project north of Dallas
in Archer County, said Racusin.
Scott Morris, a 57-year-old Web marketer based in Austin,
Texas, invested $5,000 in the project.
He is due to receive his first dividend at the end of April
and is looking to invest in other projects.
"With oil at $50 (a barrel) or below, it's the perfect
environment to get our hands on these," said Morris, who is
hoping crude prices will rebound and bump up his dividends.
Morris, who said he was not risk averse, learned about
EnergyFunders from a friend and drove up to the oilfield to
check it out.
Potential projects are assessed at various prices and a
recovery in oil prices will open up new fields, said
EnergyFunder's Racusin.
Rival CrudeFunders has used the drop in oil prices in its
marketing push, saying it is best to buy into a notoriously
volatile commodity when prices are low.
"It's a great time to invest in oil," said David Taylor,
CrudeFunder's CEO. "You aren't paying overheated prices."
