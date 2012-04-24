NEW YORK, April 24 U.S. crude futures added to
gains and Brent pared losses in post-settlement trading on
Tuesday after industry data showed a surprise stock draw in U.S.
crude inventories last week against the forecast in a Reuters
poll for a stock build.
NYMEX crude for June delivery traded up 61 cents, or
0.59 percent, at $103.72 a barrel. Before release of the datga
from the American Petroleum Institute, it traded up 47 cents, or
0.46 percent, at $103.58.
In London, ICE June Brent crude was down 41 cents,
or 0.35 percent, at $118.30. It was dealt at $118.20, down 51
cents, or 0.43 percent just before the data was issued.
(Reporting By Gene Ramos; Editing by David Gregorio)