(Corrects attribution in third paragraph to local official, not
Norfolk Southern)
By Robert Gibbons and Sabina Zawadzki
NEW YORK Feb 13 A Norfolk Southern Corp
train carrying crude oil derailed in Vandergrift in western
Pennsylvania on Thursday, the company confirmed.
There were as yet no reports of injuries or fire at the
scene, after twenty-one tank cars came off the track near an
industrial park, according to a local borough official.
The train, that was heading from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia,
was mainly carrying crude oil but included one car containing
propane gas, the local official said.
The train crashed into one building in the industrial
complex near the Kiskiminetas River, he said.
This is the latest in a string of crude oil train
derailments, some fatal, that has prompted calls for more
stringent rules regulating the shipment of crude by rail that
has soared in recent years.
In the most serious incident, a train carrying Bakken oil
from North Dakota derailed and exploded in Lac-Megantic, Quebec,
killing 47 people and decimating much of the small town.
Norfolk Southern Corp's subsidiary Norfolk Southern Railway
Co operates approximately 20,000 miles of railroad in 22 states
and the District of Columbia, according to the company's
website.
(Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts and Scott DiSavino in
New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Edward McAllister)