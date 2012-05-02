NEW YORK May 2 U.S. crude futures fell Wednesday, pressured by data showing rising crude oil inventories and weak economic data from the United States and Europe that revived concerns about demand for petroleum.

U.S. June crude fell 94 cents, or 0.89 percent, to settle at $105.22 a barrel, the 50-day moving average for front-month U.S. crude, having traded from $104.91 to $106.05. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)