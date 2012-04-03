U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday as caution about slower demand, lowered expectations for more central bank stimulus and the possibility of oil reserves being released countered worries about supply disruption.
U.S. May crude fell $1.22, or 1.16 percent, to settle at $104.01 a barrel, having traded from $103.59 to $105.18. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)
U.S. CONDUCTED STRIKE AGAINST AL-SHABAAB IN SOMALIA ON SUNDAY - DEFENSE DEPARTMENT
* Arab states cut ties leaving import-dependent Qatar vulnerable