NEW YORK, April 3 U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday as caution about slower demand, lowered expectations for more central bank stimulus and the possibility of oil reserves being released countered worries about supply disruption.

U.S. May crude fell $1.22, or 1.16 percent, to settle at $104.01 a barrel, having traded from $103.59 to $105.18. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)