NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. crude futures edged higher on Monday but settled well off the session peak, up only 18 cents, after weak U.S. manufacturing data cooled prices that had rallied on strong Chinese data and Middle East tensions.

U.S. January crude rose 18 cents, or 0.20 percent, to settle at $89.09 a barrel, having traded from $88.66 to $90.33. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)