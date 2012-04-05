REFILE-Russia's Lavrov calls for talks to ease Qatar stand-off
MOSCOW, June 10 Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Qatar on Saturday of its concern over Arab nations cutting ties with the Gulf state and called for talks to solve the crisis.
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses as data showing a drop in jobless claims combined with uncertainty about supply disruptions to prompt short covering ahead of a long holiday weekend.
U.S. May crude rose $1.84, or 1.81 percent, to settle at $103.31 a barrel, having traded from $101.37 to $103.40. For the week, crude gained 29 cents, or 0.28 percent. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told Qatar on Saturday of its concern over Arab nations cutting ties with the Gulf state and called for talks to solve the crisis.
BERLIN, June 10 Germany is teaming up with California to cooperate on tackling climate change following the U.S. government's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement.