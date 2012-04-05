NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. crude futures rose on Thursday after two straight days of losses as data showing a drop in jobless claims combined with uncertainty about supply disruptions to prompt short covering ahead of a long holiday weekend.

U.S. May crude rose $1.84, or 1.81 percent, to settle at $103.31 a barrel, having traded from $101.37 to $103.40. For the week, crude gained 29 cents, or 0.28 percent. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)