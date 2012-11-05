NEW YORK Nov 5 U.S. crude futures rose on Monday, after falling to their lowest since July, and extended gains to more than $1 post-settlement as gasoline futures rallied while the storm-ravaged East Coast continued to grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy.

U.S. December crude rose 79 cents, or 0.93 percent, to settle at $85.65 a barrel, after falling to $84.34. It reached $85.88 in post-settlement trading. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)