NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday, as a lowered growth forecast for the euro zone reinforced worries about demand for petroleum and strengthened the dollar and uncertainty about budget talks in the United States continued to stoke investor caution.

U.S. January crude fell $1.62, or 1.84 percent, to settle at $86.26 a barrel, having traded from $85.68 to $88.23. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)