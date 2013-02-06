U.S. ULSD FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES AFTER EIA DATA SHOWS SURPRISE BUILD IN INVENTORIES
NEW YORK Feb 6 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Wednesday in choppy trading, as a government report showing crude oil inventories rose in the United States last week applied pressure to oil prices.
U.S. March crude fell 2 cents, or 0.02 percent, to settle at $96.62 a barrel, having traded from $95.04 to $96.99. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
BRUSSELS, June 1 The European Union said on Thursday it had made its position on climate change clear and was not engaged in last-minute lobbying of the Trump administration to keep the United States aboard the Paris climate accord.