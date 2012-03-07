NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. crude futures settled higher on Wednesday on optimism that Greece will avoid default through a pending debt restructuring, which strengthened the euro and weakened the dollar, and on supportive private sector jobs data.

U.S. April crude rose $1.46, or 1.39 percent, to settle at $106.16 a barrel, having traded from $104.35 to $106.28. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)