NEW YORK Nov 7 U.S. crude futures fell nearly 5 percent on Wednesday as economic problems facing the United States and Europe hit investor sentiment, pressuring Wall Street equities and oil a day after the re-election of President Barack Obama.

U.S. crude fell $4.27, or 4.81 percent, to settle at $84.44 a barrel, having traded from $84.05 to $88.80. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)