NEW YORK Feb 8 U.S. crude futures managed a slight gain on Wednesday, shrugging off data showing rising inventories and supported by strong gasoline futures as Brent crude pushed higher on hopes for a deal on Greece's debt and concerns about Iran.

U.S. March crude rose 30 cents, or 0.30 percent, to settle at $98.71 a barrel, trading from $98.10 to $100.09 and closing below its 20-day moving average at $98.99 and 50-day moving average at $99.24. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Marguerita Choy)