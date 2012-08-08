NEW YORK, Aug 8 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday in choppy trading, snapping a string of three straight higher settlements, after hitting a three-month peak reacting to data showing falling U.S. crude stocks. U.S. September crude fell 32 cents, or 0.34 percent, to settle at $93.35 a barrel, having swung between $92.82 to $94.72. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)