GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar tanks on U.S. jobs data but stocks scale new peaks
* World stocks gain for seven weeks, longest streak since 2010
NEW YORK Jan 9 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Wednesday in choppy trading as rising oil inventories and increasing domestic crude oil production applied pressure and countered any lift from equities prices boosted by a better-than-expected outlook from aluminum producer Alcoa.
U.S. February crude fell 5 cents, or 0.05 percent, to settle at $93.10 a barrel, having traded from $92.68 to $93.65. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)
* World stocks gain for seven weeks, longest streak since 2010
PARIS, June 2 The head of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development held out hope on Friday the United States might row back on President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement, saying the pact was good for growth.