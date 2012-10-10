GLOBAL MARKETS-Oil jumps on Mideast tensions, London attacks hurt sterling; stocks subdued
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report
NEW YORK, Oct 10 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday, after a volatile session, on concerns about slowing economic growth that also hit Wall Street, after oil prices were lifted early by ongoing tensions in the Middle East. U.S. November crude fell $1.14, or 1.23 percent, to settle at $91.25 a barrel, having traded from $91.02 to $93.66. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report
BEIJING, June 5 Zambia has detained 31 Chinese nationals for illegal mining in the African country's copper belt but has failed to provide strong proof of their crimes, a senior Chinese diplomat said as he lodged a complaint.