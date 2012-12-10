RPT-France, India to cooperate in fighting climate change
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Monday, pressured by warm temperatures and robust domestic inventories, retreating after supportive economic data from China had pushed oil prices higher.
U.S. January crude fell 37 cents, or 0.43 percent, to settle at $85.56 a barrel, having traded from $85.33 to $86.78. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* First meeting between Indian PM Modi, French President Macron
ST PETERSBURG, June 2 The State Bank of India expects to complete a planned share sale by year-end, probably through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), bank Chairman Arundhati Bhattacharya said on Friday.