NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. crude futures edged lower on Monday, pressured by warm temperatures and robust domestic inventories, retreating after supportive economic data from China had pushed oil prices higher.

U.S. January crude fell 37 cents, or 0.43 percent, to settle at $85.56 a barrel, having traded from $85.33 to $86.78. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)