NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday, after two days of lower settlements, boosted by government data showing domestic fuel stocks fell much more than expected last week, overshadowing an increase in crude inventories.

U.S. crude rose $1.68, 1.66 percent, to settle at $102.70 a barrel, having traded from $100.84 to $103.13. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)