NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday in choppy, thin trading, in reaction to a drop in crude inventories.

The market also rebounded after selling off the previous session in reaction to an end to Norway's oil workers strike.

U.S. August crude rose $1.90, or 2.26 percent, to settle at $85.81 a barrel, having swung from $84.01 to $86.49. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)