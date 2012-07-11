UPDATE 1-Woodside faces delay on Senegal oil project over ownership row
* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. crude futures rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday in choppy, thin trading, in reaction to a drop in crude inventories.
The market also rebounded after selling off the previous session in reaction to an end to Norway's oil workers strike.
U.S. August crude rose $1.90, or 2.26 percent, to settle at $85.81 a barrel, having swung from $84.01 to $86.49. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)
TOKYO, June 8 Crude futures edged up in early Asian trading on Thursday following heavy losses in the previous session after official data showed that U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks, reawakening concerns over a glut.