NEW YORK Dec 11 U.S. crude futures edged higher in choppy trading on Tuesday, snapping a string of five straight lower settlements, as news of OPEC production declines in November and a weaker dollar lent support to oil prices.

U.S. January crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.27 percent, to settle at $85.79 a barrel, having traded from $85.21 to $86.37. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)