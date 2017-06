NEW YORK, Sept 12 U.S. oil slipped in choppy trading on Wednesday as data showing an unexpected rebound in U.S. crude inventories pulled prices back after they received a lift from a German court ruling affirming the legality of the euro zone bailout fund.

U.S. October crude fell 16 cents, or 0.16 percent, to settle at $97.01 a barrel, having traded from $96.31 to $98.06. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)