NEW YORK Dec 12 U.S. crude futures rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, boosted by Federal Reserve plans for more monetary stimulus and a Texas refinery fire that sent refined products futures higher.

U.S. January crude rose 98 cents, or 1.14 percent, to settle at $86.77 a barrel, having traded from $85.68 to $87.68. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)