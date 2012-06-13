NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday ahead of an OPEC policy meeting expected to leave the group's production target steady, while weak economic data added to the bearish sentiment.

U.S. July crude fell 70 cents, or 0.84 percent, to settle at $82.62 a barrel, having traded from $82.15 to $84.01. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)