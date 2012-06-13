GLOBAL MARKETS-British pound falls after UK election shock, dollar gains
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains
NEW YORK, June 13 U.S. crude futures fell on Wednesday ahead of an OPEC policy meeting expected to leave the group's production target steady, while weak economic data added to the bearish sentiment.
U.S. July crude fell 70 cents, or 0.84 percent, to settle at $82.62 a barrel, having traded from $82.15 to $84.01. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp asked a New York court on Friday to reject another subpoena request from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, arguing the prosecutor's recent claim to have found evidence Exxon misled investors was false and that he was abusing his investigative powers.