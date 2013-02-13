FACTBOX-Critics lament Trump climate move, supporters seek new deal

(Adds Cook) June 1 World leaders, Democratic members of Congress and others deplored U.S. President Donald Trump's decision on Thursday to pull out of the Paris climate accord, while supporters said the United States needed a more advantageous deal. Following are reactions to Trump's announcement: "We deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated since it is a vi