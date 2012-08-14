NEW YORK Aug 14 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday on supportive U.S. retail sales and ongoing potential threats to Middle East supplies, ahead of weekly petroleum inventory reports.

U.S. September crude rose 70 cents, or 0.75 percent, to settle at $93.43 a barrel, having swung from $92.56 to $93.92. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)