NEW YORK, Feb 15 U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday as fears of supply disruptions from Iran and other producers and government data showing a small drop in inventories boosted oil. U.S. March crude rose $1.06, or 1.05 percent, to settle at $101.80 a barrel, having traded from $100.61 to $102.54, highest price reached intraday since Jan. 12. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons)