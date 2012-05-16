UPDATE 1-Australian review calls for "fuel-neutral" clean energy target
* Report could be blueprint for ending bickering on climate policy
NEW YORK May 16 U.S. crude futures fell a fourth straight session on Wednesday as political turmoil and banking problems in Greece reinforced concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis, pulling equities and oil lower.
U.S. June crude fell $1.17, or 1.24 percent, to settle at $92.81 a barrel after dropping to $91.81 to set the lowest intraday price since Nov. 3, and trading as high as $94.16. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)
* Report could be blueprint for ending bickering on climate policy
PRAGUE, June 9 European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday the United States is "no longer interested in guaranteeing Europe's security in our place", saying the bloc had to push for more defence and security cooperation on its own.