NEW YORK May 16 U.S. crude futures fell a fourth straight session on Wednesday as political turmoil and banking problems in Greece reinforced concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis, pulling equities and oil lower.

U.S. June crude fell $1.17, or 1.24 percent, to settle at $92.81 a barrel after dropping to $91.81 to set the lowest intraday price since Nov. 3, and trading as high as $94.16. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons)