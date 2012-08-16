NEW YORK Aug 16 U.S. crude futures rose more
than 1 percent on Thursday as comments from Germany's chancellor
that appeared to back the European Central Bank's efforts to
combat the euro zone crisis lifted equities, pressured the
dollar and fed hopes for more economic stimulus.
U.S. September crude rose $1.27, or 1.35 percent, to
settle at $95.60 a barrel, after reaching $95.75.
Crude held most of its gains after news that the White House
is "dusting off old plans" for a potential release of strategic
oil reserves to dampen rising gasoline prices.
(Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Dale Hudson)