NEW YORK Oct 16 U.S. crude futures edged higher on Tuesday, receiving support from an equities rally on Wall Street and a weaker dollar, while expectations that U.S. crude stocks rose last week and concerns about global economic growth limited gains.

U.S. November crude rose 24 cents, or 0.26 percent, to settle at $92.09 a barrel, trading from $91.30 to $92.32. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)