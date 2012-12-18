NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday, as signs of progress in talks to resolve the U.S. budget dispute eased concerns about looming mandated tax hikes and spending cuts that investors fear might slow the economy and curb oil demand.

U.S. January crude rose 73 cents, or 0.84 percent, to settle at $87.93 a barrel, having traded from $87.21 to $88.16. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)