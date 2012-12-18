UPDATE 3-Big U.S. companies stay on White House panel despite climate jolt
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
NEW YORK Dec 18 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday, as signs of progress in talks to resolve the U.S. budget dispute eased concerns about looming mandated tax hikes and spending cuts that investors fear might slow the economy and curb oil demand.
U.S. January crude rose 73 cents, or 0.84 percent, to settle at $87.93 a barrel, having traded from $87.21 to $88.16. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds that General Electric's CEO will remain on Trump's manufacturing council, paragraphs 18-19)
SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA prepaid 1 billion reais ($308 million) in export notes issued by Itaú Unibanco Holding SA on Friday.