NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. crude futures fell more than 2 percent on Friday, pressured by revived concerns about the global economy and expectations that a pipeline moving Canadian crude oil to the United States will restart on schedule.

U.S. November crude fell $2.05, or 2.23 percent, to settle at $90.05 a barrel, having traded from $89.83 to $93.05. For the week, crude futures fell $1.81, or 1.9 percent. (Reporting By Robert Gibbons; Editing by Alden Bentley)