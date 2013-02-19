NEW YORK Feb 19 U.S. crude futures rose on Tuesday in choppy trading on support from stronger equities on Wall Street, ahead of the front-month March crude contract's expiration on Wednesday.

U.S. March crude rose 80 cents, or 0.83 percent, to settle at $96.66 a barrel, having traded from $95.25 to $96.73. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)