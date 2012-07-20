NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. crude futures fell on Friday, snapping a string of seven higher finishes, as the euro zone debt crisis brought economic concerns back in focus and strengthened the dollar.

Expiring U.S. August crude fell $1.22, or 1.32 percent, to settle at $91.44 a barrel, leaving front-month crude up $4.34, or 4.98 percent, for the week. U.S. September crude fell $1.14, or 1.23 percent, to settle at $91.83 a barrel. (Reporting by Robert Gibbons; editing by John Wallace)